Instagram is working on vertical scrolling for its stories

Instagram is currently in the process of setting a vertical scrolling direction for displaying stories. To navigate from one piece of content to another, the user just needs to slide his thumb up from the bottom. An operation already found in the Roles section of the Instagram application.

As app design continues to evolve, compelling innovations in user experience can quickly become the new normal. The success of TikTok, also due to its sense of scrolling, has led its competitors to follow this principle. Aside from the reels, it’s also on Snapchat’s Spotlight tab.

In the same category

Facebook news could hit France this year

It was Alessandro Paluzzi, a Rome-based developer, who made this discovery and shared it on Twitter. “This is a preliminary prototype that is currently not being tested on Instagram,” a spokesman for the social network told TechCrunch.

#Instagram is working on vertical stories 👀

Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137

– Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) February 2, 2021

When the application decides to introduce this scrolling feeling, the experience of consuming content between roles and stories will be standardized. We could even anticipate the creation of a common stream that brings vertical content together, thus differentiating that shared on IGTV.

Nothing has been done on Instagram at the moment, and it’s likely that vertical scrolling for the stories will never see the light of day.