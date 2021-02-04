Draghi consults the parties, Berlusconi supports and Conte calls for a political government – Observer

The Prime Minister-designate of Italy, Mário Draghi, began political consultations on Thursday for the formation of a government, after having already received the “green light” from Sílvio Berlusconi (Força Italy), while the predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, him asked a political executive.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has been tasked by the Italian head of state, Sergio Mattarella, with forming a new executive, after Conte’s resignation following the departure of the governing coalition of Matteo Renzi’s party , also former Prime Minister. and leader of Italia Viva (IV).

Draghi, who Mattarella has called on an emergency government to end the political crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has already garnered support from some of the main political forces represented in parliament, but the 5 Star Movement ( M5S, anti-system until the coming to power in the government of Conté, which has about a third of senators and deputies), is far from joining the cause.

The outgoing Prime Minister, supported only by the M5S, to which he is close, without being an activist, and the Democratic Party (PD, center-left) did not reach a consensus to form a new government and Conte declared , after Mattarella’s request to Draghi, who “will not be an obstacle” for the future Italian chief executive, wishing him “good luck and courage”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The economist’s task will be difficult, given that Italy is hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already killed nearly 90,000 people, and that the future government will have to present, by the end of April, the the country’s recovery plan. economy, in recession, with significant financial assistance from the European Union (EU).

According to the daily La Stampa, Draghi is faced with a “puzzle”: the PD and Italia Viva are ready to support him, as well as the conservatives of Força Itália, Berlusconi and a few additional forces on the left and in the center.

But the former governor of the Bank of Italy will also need the abstention, if not the support, of the main opposition party, La Liga (far right), of Matteo Salvini, whose position, as well as that of the M5S , will be crucial, given the large number of representatives elected for the two Italian chambers.

This Thursday, Berlusconi, after a meeting with Draghi, expressed his support for the Prime Minister designate, believing that “the task goes in the direction” defended by Força Italy, stressing that he is a personality with a strong institutional profile “Around whom “can try to bring together the best talent in the country”.

The Italian Prime Minister went three times further and called on all parties to support Mattarella’s proposal, taking into account the pandemic crisis.

According to the scenarios presented this Thursday by La Stampa, and based on the number of deputies from each party, there will be no Draghi government if the League and the M5S oppose together. Conversely, the support of one of the two parties will be sufficient for the birth of a new cadre.

Even after leaving aside its radical aspect after coming to Conte’s government, the M5S was born as an anti-elite party, becoming “politically sensitive” to endorse a figure who was one of the main targets of the struggle. politics in the past.

Italy hopes to receive the “lion’s share” – around 200 billion euros – of the EU’s economic stimulus fund, but will have to present a detailed spending plan by the end of April in Brussels.

If Draghi fails to find a parliamentary majority, or if he does not gain the confidence of Parliament after taking office, the early election scenario will be considered.

However, Mattarella, the only one capable of causing elections before the end of the term of the legislature in 2023, already made it clear on Tuesday that he wanted to avoid an early vote in the midst of the economic and health crisis.