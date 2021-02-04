Trends and challenges for SMEs in times of crisis

The latest Salesforce report highlights the changes SMBs are facing.

This survey enables us to have a global vision of expectations and future developments for SMEs thanks to feedback from executives around the world. Two aspects of the report draw our attention in particular: First, we can read that despite the difficult context, SME managers are aware of the challenges that await them and are ready to face them.

The report also highlights the growing importance of customer relationships in a difficult context that reconfigures the framework in which that relationship is pursued.

SME bosses review their priorities

In recent months, the priorities of SMEs have changed. According to the Salesforce report, 64% of executives surveyed believe their top priority is keeping their customers safe by applying an appropriate health policy. As you will see in this report, SMBs focus on security standards: contactless services or changing physical environments. Current conditions are changing the priorities of SMEs.

When we read the Salesforce report, we understand that the current situation is driving companies to be even more innovative. 61% of medium-sized companies state that they want to market innovative solutions this year 2021. We can also read that the customer experience remains a key differentiating element for brands. 55% of the executives surveyed state that they pay more attention to communication with their customers. They want to be transparent in order to improve or maintain a good relationship with their customers.

The Covid-19 crisis has not overcome the optimism of SMEs

To meet the challenges of the health crisis, SME owners need to have a long-term vision. They now face several challenges: 46% of them acquire new customers, 25% of the managers surveyed keep their customers or 24% of SMEs even have the financial management of their business. However, the report highlights three main barriers to the development of SMB activity: money, meeting customer expectations and recruiting the right talent.

The Salesforce report shows that the Covid-19 crisis has not overcome the optimism of executives. 72% of the executives surveyed are optimistic about the future of their company. If we take a closer look, we see that 83% of the leading companies in the medical field are optimistic, 80% in the field of new technologies or even 67% in the mass distribution compared to “only” 60% in the health sector. Hotel and catering industry.

Find out about all of the results of this survey by downloading the Salesforce Trend Report for free.