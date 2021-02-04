President of Brazil says he’s not afraid of armed people – Observer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he does not fear armed people because it prevents a government official from becoming a dictator, and foresaw he was preparing new measures for civilian access to arms.

“Next week there will be more gun decrees because guns are his right,” Bolsonaro told hundreds of people at the opening of a top sports center in the town of Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, in the south of the country.

I am not afraid of armed people, because that prevents a government official from becoming a dictator and I feel very good with a good citizen who is armed, ”he added.

Jair Bolsonaro came to power in Brazil in January 2019 and has since sponsored several measures to promote society’s “self-defense” against rising crime.

Many of these measures, which make it easier for civilians to access arms and ammunition, have been moderated or even overturned by Congress or the courts, but Bolsonaro has hinted he has not given up.

The Head of State welcomed the new correlation of forces within the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate, which this week renewed their board of directors and were chaired by parliamentarians linked to the government, who can have a decisive influence on legislative votes.

The Brazilian President also reaffirmed that he would insist that Congress approve the “exclusion of illegality”, a legal provision that would prevent a police officer who kills a criminal in the line of duty from being brought to justice, even if there is suspicion of abusing.

The proposal was included in an anti-crime package sent by the Brazilian government to Congress in 2019, which decided to exclude this point from legislation strongly rejected by human rights organizations, the forces Brazilian security forces are among the most violent in the country. world.

A police officer in operation must have guarantees, since he is the head of the family, a worker who cannot, after having fulfilled his mission, receive a visit from a bailiff at his home ”, declared the Brazilian president.

“If he is armed in the street, it is because we gave him arms,” ​​Bolsonaro said, recalling that he will insist on this project throughout the new legislative year, which opened on Wednesday. .