Angolan journalist attacked by dog ​​released by police during demonstration in Cunene – Observer

A journalist from Ecclesia radio in Ondjiva, capital of the Angolan province of Cunene, was attacked by a dog on Thursday, released by a police officer, to disperse a group of demonstrators, announced the Catholic channel.

In a statement, Ecclesia radio reported that the journalist, who was reporting on the demonstration “of young people dissatisfied with living conditions”, was injured in the left thigh.

In view of this fact, Rádio Ecclesia de Ondjiva expresses his enormous indignation at what happened and recommends that the author of the release of the dogs be held responsible, civilly and criminally, because this procedure is an abuse of authority He said.

In the note, signed by the director, Father Gaudêncio Yakuleinge, the Catholic broadcaster says it expects the responsible bodies to take the necessary measures, as the demonstration was peaceful, as enshrined in paragraph 1 of article 47 of the Constitution of the Republic and ensures that the journalist is in the exercise of his functions.

Angolan police on Thursday prevented a demonstration in Luanda by young people who intended to demand a political change in the country, believing that the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) has been in power for too long (45 years).

