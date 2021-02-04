Vehicle prevented from delivering supplies to UNITA deputies detained in Cafunfo – Observer

The parliamentary group of UNITA, the largest Angolan opposition party, denounced on Thursday that a supply vehicle had been prevented from delivering them to the five deputies and two activists who had been detained since Wednesday at the entrance of the Cafunfo village.

In a public complaint, to which Lusa had access, the parliamentary group of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) said MPs were prevented by police from receiving the supplies they needed. had been quickly sent by the municipality. from Cuango.

According to the note, MPs and activists went hungry for hours after being detained five kilometers from the entrance to the mining town of Cafunfo, where they went to verify the incident that took place on January 30 in this region, which resulted in six deaths, five injuries and 16 detainees, police said following a protest the government called an armed rebellion for attacking a police station.

Police at the scene said due to alleged “higher orders” they could not allow delivery of supplies, the note said.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The parliamentary group hereby denounces this more flagrant violation of the authorities of the Constitution in an authentic revelation of authoritarianism and lack of humanism, of who should be the guardian of the law and the promoter of the rights and guarantees of citizens ” , we read in the document.

The international community and the Angolans, the parliamentary group of UNITA, urged to ask the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, “what level of intolerance does the country wish to take, violating its electoral promises to improve the posture of his predecessor, when he disrespects and humiliates the members of a sovereign body, whose only fault is to verify the circumstances of an act which has decimated dozens of Angolan citizens ”.

The group of deputies and activists are being held up at the entrance to Cafunfo because their passage was not allowed, according to the first secretary of the Luanda parliamentary group, Alberto Ngalanela, told Lusa.

Alberto Nagalanela said that as part of the police check, they claim that they are not allowed to enter because they have not received any communication from the municipal administration and that they should have permission from the Assembly national.

They said that there was a crowd of people at the UNITA committee in Cafunfo, and that at the moment, as it is sensitive, the presence of deputies is not recommended ”, affirmed Alberto Ngalanela, specifying that ‘this is a task of the parliamentary group and, therefore, does not require the authorization of the National Assembly.

Angolan Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, criticized the presence of opposition deputies, without naming a name, in Cafunfo, a region rich in mineral resources, especially diamonds, questioning the reason for their presence over there.

According to Eugénio Laborinho, a political party with a parliamentary seat must be authorized by the President of the National Assembly.

And mention the reason that makes them move to this particular post, municipality, commune, village, to go out illegally in search of what? Confusion? If someone left, he left illegally, ”he said.

Angolan police report that around 300 people linked to the Portuguese Protectorate Movement Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which has been defending the autonomy of this region for years, attempted to invade a police station on Saturday and in defense of the forces. order and security reached six fatal people.

The police version is contradicted by MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society, who speak of more than a dozen deaths.