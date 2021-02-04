Ursula von der Leyen admits she underestimated potential problems with vaccine production – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, admitted, for the first time, that she underestimated the complexity of rapid and large-scale vaccine production.

Looking back, if I could change anything, it would be to explain to people that yes, that we are moving forward, but that it will be slow, that we will encounter problems and delays because it is a completely new procedure ” , said von der Leyen in an interview with several media outlets.

The president of the European Commission says that it should have been expected that the vaccines would not be delivered as quickly and as often as desired and stipulated in the contracts. “There we learned a lesson,” he says. “We need to know in advance that a new procedure does not start without a roller coaster or without problems at first, until the process stabilizes.”

Ursula von der Leyen also regrets the situation with Ireland because of the vaccines. “Last week we shouldn’t have thought about section 16. I’m sorry about that,” he said. The triggering of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol – an idea since abandoned – would restore the borders and respective controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The problem was the shortage of vaccines. “But, after all, we must not forget that the solution approved by the Commission is a good solution”, concluded von der Leyen.

Despite the lessons learned, Ursula von der Leyen is satisfied with the process related to Covid-19 vaccines and nothing else would change. He welcomes the choice of vaccines that has been made and the fact that he has not spared the evaluation of safety and efficacy with the European Medicines Agency.

“I would like to remind you that we were given this task in June and that the first contract, with AstraZeneca, was concluded in August,” said von der Leyen. “I can say that 100 companies and institutions have applied to participate in the European Commission process and we have narrowed it down to a portfolio of six.” The president adds: “It was a bet, but it was a good bet, because at the moment we have three vaccines already authorized and more to come.

