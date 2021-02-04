Biden vows to fight Chinese and Russian “authoritarianism” – Observer

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Thursday promised to fight against the “authoritarianism” of China and Russia, insisting on the desire to mark the break with Donald Trump from Moscow.

“[Os Estados Unidos] they must be present in the face of the advance of authoritarianism, especially in the face of China’s growing ambitions and Russia’s desire to weaken our democracy, ”Biden said during a visit to the State Department .

“I made the president understand [russo, Vladimir] Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, which put an end to the time when the United States submitted to Russian acts of aggression, ”he added.

