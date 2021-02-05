Biden’s 1st interview at the White House – Observer

A week after assuming the presidency of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, spoke to People magazine, during the couple’s first White House interview. The President and the First Lady of the United States spoke of the 43-year-old marriage, which “has miraculously seen many ups and downs”, and opened the curtain on the challenges ahead.

When asked if they already feel at home, Joe and Jill revealed that the experience of living in the White House “is surreal, but comfortable.”

“We have been here for eight years, but not in this part of the residence. We spent a lot of time in the Oval Office and in the office with the President [Obama]. So upstairs [onde ficam os aposentos da família] it’s new, ”said the 46th President of the United States.

Regarding the long relationship, the couple revealed that the secret lies in helping each other: “Everyone says marriage is 50/50. Well sometimes it has to be 70/30. Thank god when I’m really down [a Jill] help me, and when she is very weak I help her. We support each other, ”explained Joe Biden.

“Everything we go through together – the ups and downs and certainly the tragedy and loss – is like this phrase, ‘Sometimes people get stronger in the toughest places.’ That’s what we’re trying to achieve, ”Jill retorted, referring to the various tragedies the Biden family went through.

A tragic accident, the deaths of children and the nightmare of drugs. Joe Biden’s family dramas

Joe met Jill after losing his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash. “Jill appeared in my life at a very important time and brought my family together. She was the glue that held everything together and I knew I wanted to marry her soon after meeting her, ”he recalls.

Since taking office as president two weeks ago, he has signed dozens of executive orders on a variety of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and the rights of transgender people.

Regarding the future of the United States a year from now, Biden said, “I hope we are back to normal when it comes to Covid-19. (…) And that we have really started to make progress on equality for all… so that they can have decent jobs and opportunities ”.