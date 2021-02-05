Pilot Filipe Albuquerque receives the rank of Commander of the Order of Merit – Observer

Filipe Albuquerque, LMP2 resistance world champion and Europe Le Mans Series champion, was awarded the rank of Commander of the Order of Merit on Thursday, when he was received at the Belém Palace by the President of the Republic.

The Coimbra driver, already winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was received by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa four days after his second victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona, m in the United States.

The Order of Merit highlights “meritorious acts or services practiced in the exercise of all functions, public or private, which reveal altruism in favor of the community”.

At the end of the ceremony, Filipe Albuquerque expressed his pride for this tribute: “I am very happy to have this moment and to see my work recognized by our President. I am very proud to carry the Portuguese flag around the world, and even more so when I have the opportunity to hoist it on the top step of the podium.

“The results I have achieved over the past few months are unique, they hardly repeat themselves but the only thing I can assure you is that I will continue to work the same and fight to keep giving to motorsport national the victories it deserves., “he said.

After receiving the accolade, Filipe Albuquerque gave Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa a symbolic image of his victory at the Le Mans 24 hours last September, which included the gloves he used in the race.