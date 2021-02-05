Hong Kong. Campaign denounces lawyers of activists victims of “political repression” – Observer

The revocation of the licenses of two lawyers who defended 12 pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong, including a Luso-Chinese, is an act of “political repression”, defended the campaign # save12hkyouths (“save the 12 young people of Hong Kong” ).

In a statement, the movement accused the Chinese authorities of “retaliation” against Ren Quanniu and Lu Siwei, who in recent years have been involved in human rights cases in mainland China.

The ruling is still “an attempt to intimidate Chinese lawyers so that they do not interfere in more Hong Kong-related cases,” the campaign said.

“If in the future the Chinese authorities send citizens of Hong Kong to mainland China, it will be difficult to find independent legal representatives,” lamented the movement.

China wants to withdraw its license from lawyers for Hong Kong activists

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Ren Quanniu has received a letter from the Ministry of Justice of Henan, a central Chinese province, to revoke his right to practice as a lawyer, France-Presse reported on Tuesday.

In January, Lu Siwei also had his legal license revoked by the provincial justice department in Sichuan, southwest China’s province.

The two lawyers agreed to represent the 12 protesters at the request of family members, an appointment refused by judicial authorities in Shenzhen, a Chinese city near Hong Kong.

Eight of the 12 youths, including Portuguese-Chinese Tsz Lun Kok, were found guilty of “illegally crossing” mainland China and sentenced to seven months in prison on December 30.

Chinese prosecutors indict 12 protesters from Hong Kong. One is Portuguese-Chinese

Two of the activists were also found guilty of organizing an illegal border crossing and sentenced to between two and three years in prison. The two remaining young men were sent back to Hong Kong as they were minors.

A member of the # save12hkyouths campaign told Lusa that Tsz Lun Kok’s mother went to Shenzhen jail on January 25 to visit the activist, who appeared to be in good health.

The detainees, most of whom were linked to last year’s anti-government protests in Hong Kong, had started their journey to Taiwan, where they reportedly sought asylum, when the speedboat they were following was intercepted on August 23. by the coast guard. Chinese.

The young man had already been arrested on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, then released, during the police siege of the polytechnic university in this territory, accused of riot, for having allegedly participated in a maneuver aimed at diverting the attention of security forces. security in order to allow refugee students to flee inland.