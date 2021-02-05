SEF appoints two accused in Leiria for helping illegal immigration – Observer

The Service des Etrangers et des Frontières (SEF) announced on Thursday that it had accused two foreign nationals for proof of the offense of helping illegal immigration, during an operation launched on Wednesday in Leiria.

According to a press release, “search warrants have been executed for the couple’s residence, vehicles and the offices of the company they run.”

The inspectors seized computer and communication equipment and “a remarkable volume of documents linked to the practice of the crime of assisting illegal immigration”. The investigation conducted by SEF, under the coordination of the public prosecutor, is directly linked to the behavior associated with the accused, at least since 2018.

According to the note, the defendants are suspected of having “favored the arrival of foreign nationals in the national territory in an irregular situation and by attracting illegal nationals who were already in the country, putting them to work in agricultural activities without the remuneration due. And with promises of documentary regularization that they have rarely kept ”.

Several inspection actions carried out by SEF in the places where the defendants place workers, in the Leiria district, have made it possible to identify and report foreign nationals in a fragile and precarious situation who, by absolute necessity, have remained at the service, still waiting to obtain residence documents.

