Ponta Delgada is a candidate for the European Capital of Culture in 2027 – Observer

The city of Ponta Delgada will apply, in partnership with Angra do Heroísmo and Horta, for the European Capital of Culture in 2027, in a proposal that aims to involve the 19 municipalities of the Azores, it was announced on Thursday.

The bid is led by the Municipality of Ponta Delgada, in São Miguel, which has the partnership of the municipalities of Angra do Heroísmo, in Terceira, and Horta, in Faial, and with the support of the Government of the Azores.

In a note sent this Thursday, the municipality of São Miguel, the largest of the Azores, explains that the intention is “to involve all the islands of the Azores and its 19 municipalities, with the aim of promoting and projecting diversity and cultural wealth in Europe. Azorean culture and reaffirm the culture, of the periphery of the European space, as a decisive instrument for development, environmental sustainability, cooperation and dialogue between peoples ”.

“The candidacy for the European Capital of Culture in 2027 is therefore a project of the Azores in which artists and cultural agents, social and civic organizations, businesses, public authorities and the population will participate,” the note continued.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

A manifesto was also published on Thursday, bringing together more than 100 people, in a letter addressed to the president of the regional government, José Manuel Bolieiro and to the presidents of the municipal council of Ponta Delgada, Maria José Lemos Duarte, and the Association of Municipalities of the Autonomous Region of the Azores, Cristina Calisto, who defends the candidacy of Ponta Delgada “in conjunction with other municipalities and islands” and through “a project of union, collaboration and circulation”.

Group of citizens want Ponta Delgada as European capital of culture in 2027

According to the note sent to the editors, it intends “to position Ponta Delgada as a European city and open to the world, and the Azores as an outermost region at the forefront of the main debates in the contemporary world and in the application of cultural strategy policies “.

For the civic movement, a candidacy by Ponta Delgada not only “strengthens the diversity of European culture and the feeling of belonging”, but “mobilizes culture as a transforming and regenerating element in the economic and social spheres”.

Portugal launched an invitation to cities to apply for the European Capital of Culture in 2027 at the end of November, according to the publication of a notice in Diário da República which formalized the opening of the process. Applications are open until November 23, 2021.

The amount available for the European Capital of Culture 2027, to which ten Portuguese cities have already expressed their intention to apply, is 25 million euros, the Ministry of Culture announced in October.

Aveiro, Braga, Coimbra, Évora, Faro, Funchal, Leiria, Guarda, Oeiras and Viana do Castelo are the cities that have already expressed their intention to be the European Capital of Culture 2027, which will take place simultaneously in Portugal and Latvia .

According to the Ministry of Culture, “the choice of the winning city will be made by a jury made up of ten independent experts, appointed by the European institutions, and for whom Portugal will choose two elements between January and June. [de 2021]”. The winner will be announced in 2023.

In the past, Portugal has been awarded the title of European Capital of Culture three times, for the city of Lisbon in 1994, Porto in 2001, and Guimarães in 2012.