UNITED STATES. Treasury Secretary admits “hard months” are coming – Observer

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “tough months” were coming in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked Congress to approve President Biden’s emergency program.

In his first interview since becoming Treasury Secretary last week, Yellen said President Joe Biden was available to cooperate with Republicans to approve his emergency program on a bipartisan basis.

US Congressional Democrats have warned that if Republican Party support is not available, they are ready to approve the measure – an aid package worth around € 1.5 billion – with the only Democrats.

“We have tough months ahead of us,” Yellen admitted, referring to the impact of the health crisis on the US economy, in an interview with an ABC program.

UNITED STATES. The United States Senate officially (unanimously) Janet Yellen as First Secretary of the Treasury

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Asked what it feels like to be the first woman to serve as Secretary of the Treasury, Yellen, who had previously been the first woman to head the United States central bank, said the legacy she sought was the approval of an economic relief measure for the Covid. -19 pandemic.

Yellen considers his country facing “the most serious economic crisis” in recent history, showing that he is committed to ensuring that the sacrifices made by the Americans are not in vain.

On the recent market turmoil that has pitted small online investors against giant fund companies, Yellen said he would meet with federal regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Central Bank (Federal Reserve) and the Commission on Thursday. Future Transactions.

“We need to understand what happened,” concludes Yellen, to safeguard the decisions of regulators regarding the implementation of any changes.

What will Portuguese decisions on family, investment, consumption and employment look like in 2021? Will they be influenced by the pandemic? We thank you for your participation in this survey carried out by ISAG – European Business School and the CICET-FCVC Center for Research in Business and Tourism Sciences of the Consuelo Vieira da Costa Foundation. The questionnaire, launched in partnership with the Observer, is anonymous and takes only 3 to 5 minutes.

Join now