Responsibility for paying ex-combatants transferred to Guinea-Bissau in 1983, Portuguese embassy says – Observer

The Portuguese embassy in Bissau said on Thursday that the responsibility for paying pensions to Guinean veterans mobilized in this country by the Portuguese armed forces had been transferred in 1983 to Guinea-Bissau in the face of demands from ex-combatants.

“Responsibility for the possible payment of blood and invalidity pensions, as well as survivor’s pensions, of ex-combatants mobilized in Guinea-Bissau and who served the Portuguese armed forces, transferred in 1983 to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau He said to the Portuguese embassy in a statement.

In the press release, the Portuguese Embassy in Bissau specifies that the provisions of the former combatant status, revised in August 2020, “only cover those who have made reductions in Portugal and are therefore retired from the Portuguese state” .

The Portuguese diplomatic representation in Bissau also declares that it is “the only official source of information on the status of the veteran and other legal instruments relating to citizens who have served in the Portuguese armed forces”.

The Portuguese Embassy also points out that the Defense Attaché’s office at the Portuguese Embassy provides individual assistance to ex-combatants.

This service is free and works by appointment with interested parties, and no intermediary is recognized for this purpose, ”he emphasizes.

The President of the Association of Descendants and Widows of Portuguese Ex-Combatants in Guinea-Bissau, Amadu Djau, returned today to ask Portugal to pay disability, blood and retirement pensions to former Guinean soldiers who served the Portuguese armed forces.

Addressing the press, during a wreath laying ceremony for veterans, Amadu Djau declared that the Portuguese state must comply with the Algiers Accord of August 26, 1974.

The Algiers Accord, signed between Portugal and the Party for the African Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), enabled Portugal to recognize Guinea-Bissau as an independent state.

The president of the Association of Descendants and Widows of Portuguese Ex-combatants in Guinea-Bissau said that under this agreement, Portugal must pay disability, blood and retirement pensions to its former soldiers.

Amadu Djau also demands that Portugal return Portuguese nationality to its former soldiers in Guinea-Bissau for having fought and defended their homeland.

In the coming days, the Amadu Djau association promises to organize vigils at the Portuguese embassy in Bissau to put pressure on the Lisbon government “so that it assumes its responsibilities”.

The Portuguese Assembly of the Republic recommended on January 15, for the second time, that the Government study the forms of remuneration of former soldiers recruited in the former Portuguese colonies without a contributory career history, who currently live abroad.

The draft resolution presented by the CDS-PP, which does not have the force of law, was approved unanimously, with favorable votes from all parties and non-attached MPs, with the exception of the only MP from Chega, who was not present.

The centrist initiative insists that the government comply with another joint resolution submitted by PS, PSD, PCP and CDS already approved by parliament in 2019, with the aim of preparing “a study on the allocation of the benefits contained in the law n ° 3/2009 (…) to former soldiers recruited on the spot without registration of contributory career ”.

Among these benefits, which have already been granted to former Portuguese soldiers, are the exemption from contributions, the special pension supplement, the life pension supplement or the special pension supplement.