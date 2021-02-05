Brazil. Dam failure victims demonstrate after announcement of deal between mining company Vale and authorities – Observer

The victims of a dam failure in Brumadinho, Brazil, which left 270 dead, protested on Thursday because they considered insufficient the compensation of 37.6 billion reais (5.8 billion euros) announced by the mining company Vale.

According to the information portal G1, about 150 people affected by the tragedy caused by the rupture of a dam in Vale in 2019 in Brumadinho, demonstrated this Thursday morning at the door of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), Belo Horizonte, regional capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Participants, who are part of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), complained that Vale was favored because it will save 17 billion reais (2.6 billion euros), up from 54 billion reais (8.3 billion euros) requested in actions to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the Córrego do Feijão dam, which lasted two years on January 25.

Vale announced on Thursday that he would pay 37.6 billion reais in damages for the “social and environmental” damages caused by the rupture of a dam in Brumadinho.

In a statement to shareholders, the Brazilian company pointed out that it had signed a judicial agreement with the regional government and the public defender’s office of the state of Minas Gerais as well as with the federal public prosecutor and the state of Minas Gerais.

The global deal has an economic value of Reais 37,689,767,329.00, including socio-economic and socio-environmental remedial projects, ”the company said.

Divisible damages for individual damages are excluded from the contract. As for these, Vale stressed that it is strengthening its “commitment to just, swift and equitable redress through the signing of individual agreements”.

In January 2019, the rupture of a Vale dam in Brumadinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, caused the death of 270 people and also generated a wave of toxic waste that covered thousands of hectares.

In addition to the deaths, the torrent of reddish-brown mud destroyed houses, roads and contaminated trees and rivers.

Vale is also responsible for another major environmental disaster: at the end of 2015, in Mariana, a town also located in the state of Minas Gerais, the rupture of a dam by the mining company Samarco, controlled by Vale and BHP Billiton, caused the death of 19 people and a huge environmental tragedy.