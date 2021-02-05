Presidency of the EU. Portugal should put Africa at the center of European attention, says Seixas da Costa – Observer

Portugal should take advantage of the tutelage of the presidency of the Council of the European Union to place the African continent at the center of the attention of the community bloc, defended Ambassador Francisco Seixas da Costa on Thursday at a digital conference.

Seixas da Costa was speaking in a videoconference on the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), in which he criticized the “erasure” of the community bloc compared to “external solidarity”.

The European Union has been very focused on itself, perhaps because of its own crises, and has viewed its traditional action of external solidarity in a way that is not at the level that a legal entity like the ‘European Union should have’, he stressed outside.

In this sense, the Secretary of State for European Affairs of the XIII constitutional government (the first led by António Guterres), warned against the “very difficult situation” that Africa is going through in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. , asking for a clear position from the Portuguese Presidency on this matter.

“A country like Portugal, which pays systematic attention to Africa and which organized the two Euro-African summits [nas presidências anteriores], most likely, it will have some authority to be able to elevate to the level of the European Council itself the need for the EU not to turn a blind eye to the extremely difficult situation that African countries are facing in the face of the pandemic and its effects ”, he defended.

For the Ambassador, it is true that “there is an executive vice-president of the European Commission who heads the European External Action Service”, referring to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and security policy, a position that emerged with the Lisbon Treaty, in force since 2009.

However, this position does not prevent the countries which exercise the presidency from being “indifferent” to foreign aid, argued Seixas da Costa.

It is no coincidence that we were able to ask the question of India [na agenda europeia], which for us is even bilaterally important, but it is also very important for Europe and for the balance of international relations, in particular with China, ”he added.

Tiago Moreira de Sá, Secretary for International Relations of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was also present at this videoconference and also stressed the importance of strengthening the European Union’s relations with Africa, thus calling for a summit between the two continents during the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

“It is important that the EU-Africa summit takes place during the Portuguese Presidency, in whatever form it is here [Portugal] or in Brussels. I understand that this issue is associated with several things, but I would like this to happen during the Portuguese Presidency ”, he stressed, stressing that the Euro-African summits are a“ hallmark ”of Portugal.

During this digital conference, organized by the European University, within the framework of the Privacy and Data Protection Center, in collaboration with the European Movement, the strengthening of the relations of the European Union with the United States and the United Kingdom was also on the table. .

Besides Francisco Seixas da Costa and Tiago Moreira de Sá, the webinar “Challenges of the European Union and the Portuguese Presidency”, organized by the European University, in the framework of the Center for Privacy and Data Protection, in collaboration with the European Movement, included the presence of José Conde Rodrigues, President of the European Movement in Portugal, José Luís Carneiro, Deputy Secretary General of the PS, Cristina Caldeira, Coordinator of the Center for Confidentiality and Data Protection of the European University and vice-president of the European Movement in Portugal, and Alexandre Sousa Rodrigues, coordinator of the same center, who assumed the role of moderator of the debate.