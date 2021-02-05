Biden announces withdrawal of US support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen conflict – Observer

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his country’s end to support for a five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has created a humanitarian crisis.

The measure fulfills a campaign promise by Biden, whose government has announced a strategy to favor diplomacy to end the conflict in Yemen.

Biden will also announce the appointment of Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen when he addresses his team at the State Department, according to White House sources.

Lenderking was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Middle East section, being a career diplomat with services provided in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries.

Saudi Arabia launched the offensive in Yemen in 2015, to contain the threat of a Yemeni Houthi faction that had taken territory in the region and is using cross-border missiles to frighten its enemies.

Since 2015, a Saudi-led air campaign has killed several civilians and the conflict has exacerbated hunger and poverty in Yemen, with international human rights experts claiming that the Gulf countries and the Houthis have committed crimes. serious abuses during the war.