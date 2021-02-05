51.55 euros for a 57g bar on the Internet: hype about the new Ritter Sport – economy

51.55 euros for a 57 gram bar – such prices are rarely paid for chocolate. But it’s not just any chocolate that has passed on a virtual counter on Ebay for this huge amount. Strictly speaking, it doesn’t have to be chocolate at all. It’s “Cacao y nada” (translated: cocoa and nothing) by Ritter Sport. Chocolate that shouldn’t be.

The novelty is on the market for only a few days. But it has already caused incredible hype and attracted much attention from German family society. Because the new variety looks like chocolate and also tastes like decent dark chocolate, but does not contain any sugar. It is sweetened with fruit juice from cocoa beans. It couldn’t be more natural, you might think. But that conflicts with German food law, says Ritter Sport.

Sugar-free chocolate should not be called chocolate in Germany. Although the ‘Cacao y nada’ bar consists of 100 percent cocoa bean ingredients, it is now sold as a cocoa bean. “That’s absurd,” says Ritter Sport boss Andreas Ronken.

Ministry: The product can be called chocolate

Now, however, there are doubts as to whether the story is really true or whether the cocoa riot was not a rather well-designed marketing campaign. At least the Federal Department of Nutrition sees things differently. The cocoa regulation, which requires chocolate manufacturers to comply, says that chocolate must consist of cocoa products and types of sugar, but according to Klöckner, they do not prescribe any specific types of sugar.

The ministry “therefore cannot see that natural cocoa juice is not used as a sweetener in the manufacture of chocolate and that the product can be marketed under the name ‘chocolate’,” said a spokeswoman for Tagesspiegel. As well as sweeteners such as xylitol or stevia can be used.

The goods are rare: there are only 2300 bars

The new cocoa product is so attractive that it is practically impossible to buy it. The boards are only sold online and at Ritter Sport’s headquarters in Waldenbruch, Swabia, but are sold out online. Only 2,300 bars were made, which are quickly gone. It also explains the prices of the month in the network. Because a regular “Cacao y nada” costs only 4.99 euros.

A spokesman for Petra Fix explains the lack of supply with the lack of supply of raw materials. The ingredients for the new bar come exclusively from the company’s own plantation in Nicaragua, and so far only manageable amounts of cocoa and cocoa fruit juice are produced. Ritter Sport cannot say when new deliveries will arrive. For the time being, the company is distributing 50 panels in competitions on its own social media channels.

A lot of attention: Ritter Sport has revolutionized this innovation. Unlike traditional varieties, it does not contain … Photo: dpa

“We wanted to start a discussion,” says Ritter Sport

Ritter Sport admits that they hoped for “a certain amount of attention.” “But that was not our intention,” said a spokesman for Fix. “We wanted to start a discussion,” he says. The German food law is not ready for innovation. Following criticism from the Ministry of Agriculture, the legal situation was re-examined and the fact remains that “Cacao y nada” should not be sold as chocolate. “It’s worth reconsidering the food law.”

Is the food law still appropriate?

Many see it that way. Because all too often the law lags behind social developments in this area. It starts with sugar in chocolate and ends with a discussion about whether meatballs made from pea protein can be called “vegetarian burgers”.

For some foods, regulations set out what they must contain and what the relationship is between the ingredients. In addition to cocoa, this applies to milk and dairy products. The term “milk” has been protected by EU law since 1987. This was to protect milk producers from competition from margarine producers.

Milk: Oat milk is removed

Today, imitation milk from oats or almonds makes life difficult. They cannot be sold as milk. Herbal alternatives are now to go even further. The European Parliament has decided that in future they should be banned from referring to dairy products in order to prevent consumer fraud. Packaging of oat or almond beverages should then be labeled as ‘milk-free’.

Protected term: the milk must come from an animal. Photo: dpa-tmn

This is not yet a law, the EU Council of Ministers has yet to agree. Oatley manufacturer Oatley is now trying to prevent this. To this end, the Swedes, together with GfK, conducted a public opinion poll in Germany. According to this, only five percent of participants said they had bought a vegan product by mistake, Oakley recently announced. So: there is no need to act.

Lemonaid: too little sugar

Other companies have been struggling with food law repeatedly. The Hamburg start-up Lemonaid Beverages GmbH has had problems with food monitoring several times. Authorities in Hamburg and Bonn complained that the limousines contained too little sugar to be sold as lemonades. Instead of seven percent sugar, Lemonaid has only 5.5 to 6.8 percent – depending on the variety.

Lemonaid creators Paul Bethke and co-founder Felix Langguth did not want to admit that there would be problems when the fight against sugar is announced if you use it little. Last September, they went to Berlin and erected a statue of Minister Julie Klöckner in front of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

After all, the CDU politician also wants people to consume less sugar, so he launched a national reduction strategy. This means that the food industry should develop new, healthier recipes. “We have a clear goal to significantly reduce the sugar content of ready-to-eat foods and soft drinks,” Klöckner told Tagesspiegel.

Too little sugar: Lemonaid had repeated problems with the authorities. Photo: Heike Jahberg

This is where the commission comes into play, which most German citizens have probably not heard of. In cases where there are no regulations, it is the turn of the German Food Books Commission. The so-called guidelines set out how food is produced in this country or how it must be designed. The policies are designed to reflect current views of the operation and to ensure safety for manufacturers, such as food controls.

Problem: In many cases, the Committee’s perception of consumer expectations is lacking. Herring salad must be made up of only a fifth of herring, while veal liver sausage can come from 50 percent pork liver.

Who else can see it: Vegetarian burgers are allowed, vegetarian fillets are not. Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

When asked whether the herbal meat substitute should be called a vegetarian burger or steak, experts have found such a differentiated solution that in your opinion they can be mistaken for Solomon’s or hair split. “Vegetarian steak” or “chopping” is prohibited, “vegetarian steak” is allowed. Thought: As for the part of the animal, the combination with a vegetarian is cloudy, if the method of processing (nuggets, strips) is meant, that’s fine.

Klöckner: New recipes should contain less sugar

For soft drinks such as lemonade, the committee, which is made up of an equal number of representatives of food producers, consumer advocates, science and food control, has determined that it must contain at least seven percent sugar. It is no longer current. Klöckner agrees. “The Commission has agreed to support the objectives of our national reduction and innovation strategy for sugar, fats and salt in finished products in the descriptions of the guiding principles,” said Tagesspiegel. “I expect them to do so and critically review the regulations in this regard.”

Healthier eating: Federal Nutritionist Julia Klöckner wants less sugar, fat and salt in her food. Photo: image images / Metow Popov

This must be assumed. The minimum sugar content in soft drinks is currently being discussed by the Food Books Commission, says Stephanie Wetzel of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV). The consumer lawyer sits on the board. He hopes that existing laws and guidelines will continue the debate on reducing sugar consumption.

However, laws would also provide reliability for food producers, food supervisors and consumers. “You certainly don’t have to change the rules immediately just because a new product is coming to market,” Wetzel told Tagesspiegel.

Ritter Sport boss Andreas Ronken doesn’t understand. “Our food law must keep pace with innovation,” he says. “If peas can be made into sausage, chocolate doesn’t need sugar either.”