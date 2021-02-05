Portugal among European areas where more fish below regulatory size are caught – Observer

The Portuguese coast is one of the European fishing areas that would benefit the most from activity restrictions because several species are caught with a size below European standards, according to a published study. Species such as hake, horse mackerel and blue whiting are caught too small and cannot be traded, according to research by the integrated marine ecology department of the Sicilian Marine Center led by Giacomo Milisenda, which is published in the scientific bulletin Frontiers in Marine Science.

“Natural fish populations need time to reproduce and recover from the impact of fishing. This is the only way to balance natural resources and human exploitation, ”explains the researcher at the Anton Dohrn Zoological Station in Naples. The study advocates the creation of restricted fishing areas to reduce catches of immature fish or small fish and improve the sustainability of demersal fishing areas, close to the seabed. The study analyzes three other areas besides the Portuguese coast: the Catalonia Sea, southern Sicily and the northern Tyrrhenian Sea.

Hake below the reference size is caught all over the Portuguese coast, but especially in the areas off Cabo da Roca and Cabo Raso, while in the case of horse mackerel the Leixões area is one of the most affected by overfishing. On Thursday, the GNR announced a new seizure at the Nazaré auction of more than one hundred kilograms of hake below the regulatory size for sale, set at 27 centimeters.

By law, fish caught smaller than the regulated size must be landed in ports but cannot be sold. The purpose of this standard is to “discourage fishing for smaller specimens, which take up space on board and require more work, but do not generate income”. The regulation provides that fishermen use more selective fishing methods and avoid areas with more immature fish populations.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO), around 75 percent of the Mediterranean and Black Sea fishing grounds are overexploited. For their research, Milisenda and her team have combined studies on the impact of trawling with fishing vessel routes over the past 15 years.

Italian researchers also cite a preliminary report published in January by the European Parliament according to which Europe is still “far from having achieved its objectives of marine sustainability and biodiversity”. “Overfishing, habitat destruction and excess fish caught and thrown overboard are still recurring problems,” the researchers say.