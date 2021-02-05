Google’s submarine cable between the US and Europe goes into operation

As the cloud market explodes worldwide, Google announces the launch of its second submarine cable: Dunant. Google’s submarine cable projects are numerous. There are a dozen of them. This connects the United States to Europe and the American giant officially announces its commissioning.

Dunant comes into action

It is advisable to stop by the name of this cable: Dunant. With this project, Google wanted to pay tribute to Henri Dunant, creator of the Red Cross and first Nobel Peace Prize winner. The American giant has made huge investments in cloud infrastructure development in recent years. Google believes in the potential of this market and it seems they are not mistaken.

This submarine cable is exactly one of Google’s big investments. Dunant extends nearly 6,600 km from Virginia Beach in the United States to Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez in France. It will go live exactly two years after the launch of Curie, Google’s first submarine cable, which went live in early 2019. The latter extends over 10,000 km from Los Angeles to Chile across the Pacific coast.

Cables are on the rise

Most large tech companies today are investing in infrastructures like submarine cables or satellites with the same goal: to improve the world’s connectivity. Strictly speaking, the Dunant cable runs not far from Marea, which was used by Facebook and Microsoft in 2017 between Virginia Beach in Bilbao on the north coast of Spain. These gigantic cables will play an important role in the spread of the Internet in the next few years.

Just like the Starlink satellites, the cables laid at the bottom of the oceans offer much greater capacity and lower latency, a key point for Google that Microsoft and Amazon want to catch up with in the race for the cloud. Today, submarine cables carry around 98% of all Internet traffic. With Dunant, Google promises speeds of 250 Tbit / s. Incredible potential.

From now on, the American giant will focus on deploying its other two submarine cables Equiano between Portugal and South Africa and Grace Hopper between the US and UK. Among other Google projects in this direction, we have been following the development of Loon for several years. A system of floating balloons that made it possible to connect to the Internet in the most remote areas of the world. Despite the first interesting results, Google abandoned the project and found no route to profitability.