United States with more than 5,000 dead in one day, new daily record – Observer

The United States for the first time recorded more than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19 in a single day, in addition to 125,428 new cases, according to the independent tally from the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 5,282, exceeds the highest figure recorded to date, on Jan. 12, when 4,466 people died, according to data from the American university. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 455,555 deaths and 26,671,333 confirmed cases.

The United States is the country with the most deaths caused by the new coronavirus SARS-Cov-2, responsible for Covid-19, and also with the most cases of infection. New US President Joe Biden has said that in February the country is expected to exceed half a million deaths from the disease, estimating that the pandemic will kill more than 600,000 in total.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments at the University of Washington, whose White House often relies on projection models, estimates that by May 1, 595,000 people will die.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,269,346 deaths resulting from more than 104.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 13,482 people have died of the 748,858 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China. .

