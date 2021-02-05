Amazon is on cloud nine

It is up to Amazon to publish its quarterly results for the period October, November and December 2020. Unlike many companies around the world, Jeff Bezos’ business is thriving thanks to changes in consumer and business behavior.

The e-commerce giant’s very positive results aren’t that surprising: it already posted a stratospheric financial result in the second quarter of 2020 by doubling its profits from the same period last year … and has just achieved the same feat for the fourth quarter.

The company had net income of $ 7.2 billion at year-end, up from $ 3.3 billion in 2019. Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the global leader in this fast-growing area is a leader, increased its sales by 28%. It generated $ 12.7 billion compared to $ 9.95 billion a year earlier. AWS accounts for 10% of total Amazon sales.

The company has also announced its earnings for the full year 2020 and again it is achieving astronomical results by doubling its profit again from 2019. His net income reached $ 21.3 billion in an extraordinary year marked by the emergence of a pandemic. In 2019 the company had net profits of $ 11.6 billion.

A first farewell to Jeff Bezos

The announcement of quarterly results also gave Amazon the opportunity to have a quick word about the departure of its CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. The latter will in fact give way to Andy Jassy, ​​the current head of AWS, in the third quarter of 2021. A statement from Bezos appears in the company’s financial statements:

“Thanks to the invention, Amazon is what it is. We do crazy things together and then do them normally. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-click, personalized recommendations, the amazingly fast delivery of Prime, purchases at Just Walk Out, Climate Promise, Kindle, Alexa, Marketplace, Internet Cloud Computing Infrastructure, Career Choice, and much more. If you get it right, a few years after a surprising invention, novelty has become normal. The people yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, you are actually seeing the long term cumulative results of the invention. Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive level, which makes it an optimal time for this transition. “

In addition, Amazon doesn’t seem to expect a drop in speed. For the first quarter of 2021, an increase in net sales from 33% to 40% compared to the same period in 2020 is expected.