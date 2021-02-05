You can use Google Meet to preview the sound and video quality

In a blog post published on February 2, 2021, Mountain View announced a new, very practical feature for Google Meet users. Thanks to the preview you can adjust the acoustic and visual parameters before a call.

In fact, it can often happen that the sound is not harmonized at the beginning of a video conference or that one is poorly installed and that something inappropriate appears in the background. It’s all of these little annoyances that Google wants to avoid with Green Room. While it is possible to check your surroundings in the session before you call, the new Google Meet tool goes much further.

Mountain View Company explains that it is possible, for example, to identify and correct an accidentally cut microphone, a secondary screen with a missing headset or speaker, and other audio problems such as “poor sound quality, too loud” or a microphone that amplifies background noise “. Green Room also allows lighting and positioning to be adjusted to “avoid dark or grainy video quality”. When an anomaly is detected, “A warning and tips for solving common problems are displayed; B. the use of the microphone or the camera by your browser ”.

The Green Room functionality may seem trivial, but it will undoubtedly make the daily lives of many users easier, especially as more and more people are turning to video conferencing services to chat with loved ones, but also because they use teleworking to practice social distancing. In addition, Google Meet literally exploded last April. The service gained 3 million users a day. This also applies to the Zoom app, which set record numbers in 2020.

To meet the much larger needs of the population, Google Meet has rolled out many new features in a short space of time. For example, it is possible to add a virtual background during a call to use live noise cancellation and the tool has even been optimized for teachers doing their lessons remotely.

Green Room is initially available to Google Workspace users and should be accessible to everyone within the next 15 days.