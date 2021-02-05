Presidency of the EU. Brussels expects youth-focused social summit in Porto – Observer

The European Commission wants to promote a “strong social dimension” at the May summit in Porto, under the Portuguese presidency of the European Union, by defending the focus on young people, facing a “difficult period” due to the crisis of Covid-19.

We are currently preparing the social summit in Porto. It will be a very important moment, not only because of the action plan and the pillar of social rights, but to show that, during this crisis and this period of enormous and accelerated changes, we must build a stronger social dimension ”, says European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit in an interview with Lusa Agency and other European media in Brussels.

In an allusion to the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU), the official underlines that “it is not possible to make an ecological transition or to promote the digitization of the economy without fully building the social dimension : jobs, jobs with quality and rights and social protection ”.

Thus, for the European commissioner in charge, the social summit in Porto will be “a moment when all these commitments must be repeated, also in a concrete way”.

However, “there is one problem that we must pay attention to, and that is the situation of young people in the face of this crisis, not only in terms of employment, but in general, all those who study, young people who have difficulties” , highlights Nicolas Schmit.

This is something that should be on the agenda and on which we must work because if we do not find the right solutions, it will leave us with a generation of young people who will not forget this very difficult period ”, insists the European Commissioner, faced with the questions raised by Lusa at the time.

According to community statistics, young people are the most affected by the current Covid-19 crisis, as they are those who have the most temporary and precarious contracts and who are often employed in sectors such as tourism, commerce. and catering.

One of the main priorities of the Portuguese Presidency is the social agenda, with the approval of the future action plan of the Pillar of Social Rights scheduled for May, a non-binding text of 20 principles to promote social rights in Europe approved in Gothenburg (Sweden) in November 2017.

Adopted three years ago, the Pillar of Social Rights advocates a fairer and more efficient functioning of labor markets and social protection systems, particularly in terms of equal opportunities, access to the labor market, social protection , health care, lifelong learning, work-life balance and equal pay for men and women.

The European Commission is preparing its proposal for an action plan and should formally present it within a few weeks, and the Portuguese presidency is responsible for leading the debate and negotiating a compromise between the 27 which will allow an agreement to be “ concluded ” in May, during the social summit in Porto.