International project is looking for innovative ideas to fight obesity pandemic – Observer

An international project to promote healthy food systems is looking for innovative ideas to prevent obesity among the most vulnerable people and the first three will receive more than 83,000 euros each.

Speaking to Lusa, Helena Novais, of the organization, explained that ideas can be submitted between March 1 and March 19 and stressed the importance of finding good solutions to prevent obesity, by creating environments healthier food for the most vulnerable, especially in the context of a pandemic.

“We know that obesity is the most important modifiable risk factor for the development of type II diabetes and other diseases, that treatment is not enough and that more prevention is needed,” he said. declared.

The head of Novo Nordisk in Portugal, which together with EAT, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the global food system, launched the “ Healthy Food Challenge ”, argues that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of prevention.

People with diabetes and obesity are at higher risk of infection with Covid-19, we know that social inequalities are closely linked to inequality in health, and we know that obesity is more common in people of lower socio-economic status and that, at the same time, they are the most economically disadvantaged areas that have more limited access to healthy and affordable food, ”the official explained.

“It is a non-virtuous cycle that must be broken,” noted Helena Novais, insisting that the intention is to challenge social organizations, youth groups, religious communities, public institutions and private organizations. from all over the world, including Portugal.

As for the problem of obesity, Helena Novais acknowledges that “the scenario in Portugal is not encouraging”, because “more than half of Portuguese live either with obesity or with pre-obesity [62% nos dados de um estudo do ano passado do Instituto Ricardo Jorge] and that obesity is the most important modifiable risk factor and that we must act on it ”.

“This project can constitute a challenge for the various actors in Portugal to test solutions which, otherwise, could have difficulty in launching (…). It is not only the financial incentive, but it is to have access to a project where there is support in the development of proposals and the sharing of knowledge with other organizations in other countries ”, he noted.

“It would be great to see an idea from our country discussed at the United Nations Food Systems Summit, which will take place later this year and where the three winning ideas will be presented,” he said.

Ideas can be submitted to thehealthyfoodchallenge.com between March 1 and 19 and there will be two selection times: one between February and September and the last in October. The three elected will each receive 100,000 dollars (more than 83,000 euros).

We have good ideas and good projects in Portugal which, with the right incentive, can be among the three supported under this challenge ”, said Helena Novais, stressing that with the promotion of healthier food environments for the most vulnerable, there is also a contribution to reducing health inequalities.