Civil Aviation Pilots Union announces emergency agreement with TAP – Observer

The Civil Aviation Pilots Union (SPAC) has announced that it has reached an emergency deal with TAP and the government, but will not release details until negotiations are completed, which are expected to take place later today. . “We arrived today [quinta-feira] at the end of the afternoon, with TAP and the government, to an emergency agreement ”, indicates the union in a note addressed to its associates at the end of the day on Thursday evening, to which Lusa had access.

PSPC states that at the request of its interlocutors, it has assumed “the commitment not to disclose the details of the agreement until after the end of negotiations” between TAP and the government and other structures representing workers, “What should come tomorrow [hoje, sexta-feira] at the end of the day”.

“As soon as this happens, we will send the emergency agreement to all associate members, so that they can analyze it carefully and upstream in relation to the Assembly of the Society, which will be scheduled by the President of the Board of Directors of the General Assembly, ”adds the note from the SPAC management.

The negotiation process with the largest pilots’ union has been the most advanced, after the expressed readiness to accept a reduction of up to 45% in remuneration to put an end to the number of layoffs provided for in the restructuring plan, which in this class is 485.

This union is part of the group of union structures that continued negotiations, as well as the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC), the Union of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (SITEMA), the Union of Workers of Transport of Portugal (Sttamp) and the Union of Transport, Maintenance and Aviation Workers (Stama). The deadline for closing the emergency agreements was Sunday, January 31, but negotiations were extended, with further meetings scheduled for Thursday, a union source told Lusa.

After declaring a company in a difficult economic situation, which allows it to suspend the clauses of existing company agreements or applicable collective regulatory instruments and to take measures to reduce personnel costs, TAP submitted proposals emergency agreements to unions.

TAP’s restructuring plan, delivered to Brussels on December 10, provides for the suspension of company agreements, without which, according to Minister Pedro Nuno Santos, it would not be possible to restructure the air carrier.

The document submitted to the European Commission provides for the dismissal of 500 pilots, 750 cabin crew members, 450 maintenance and engineering technicians and 250 from other areas. The plan also provides for a 25% reduction in the group’s payroll (30% for legal entities) and in the number of aircraft in the company’s fleet, from 108 to 88 commercial aircraft.