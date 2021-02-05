Luc Pallavidino, CEO of Yousign, looks back on this crazy year of dematerialization

What will the world look like after the Covid-19 pandemic? Difficult to predict, but one thing is clear: dematerialization is increasingly present in our daily lives. Among the myriad of technological innovations that you have surely tested for a few months, you have probably already been confronted with the electronic signature. In this podcast, we spoke to Luc Pallavidino, CEO of Yousign, a company that publishes an electronic signature solution.

The pandemic has shaken the daily life of Luc Pallavidino and his teams

Luc Pallavidino could never have imagined such a scenario. 2020 was a completely crazy year for Yousign, as its co-founder explains: “The number of inquiries has exploded. We grew from 1,700 customers to 5,000 customers in 2020 alone. We doubled the number of employees and saw a real change in business habits. “

It is questionable whether this trend will stall post-covid. Luc explains: “In fact, we had many companies that wanted to equip themselves very quickly, temporarily and without obligation. Her wish was to be able to return to her old habits as soon as the first detention was over. Eventually, we found that very few companies abandoned the electronic signature after the tasting. It’s a bit like switching from a paper map to a GPS. It changes life. “

Teleworking has been a growth driver for electronic signatures. The fact that they are being forced to telework has highlighted the needs of today’s businesses regardless of their size. These needs are likely to continue after the crisis, and Yousign provides an adequate response.

Yousign is launching an offer for freelancers

Luc Pallavidino explains: “Until now, Yousign was reserved for SMEs and large companies. At the center of the crisis, we found that many freelancers also needed electronic signatures. In 2020 we developed a new offer that is adapted to the self-employed. “

Yousign is not only bringing an innovative solution to the market, it is also seeing incredible growth every day. Founded in August 2013 in Caen, the company only had a handful of employees a few years ago. Today Yousign really changed the dimension: “It’s a great adventure. Every six months we have to ask ourselves the right questions, take our heads off the handlebars, organize ourselves, rethink things, define new strategies. We are surrounded by fabulous people and there is something very powerful to experience. “

And when teleworking prevailed during the crisis, the culture of teleworking has always been fully integrated at Yousign. It’s a flexibility that Yousign has always offered its employees, and as Luc points out, “We have a strong teleworking DNA because it’s the way we work for Antoine and me. We leave the choice to our teams. Teleworking is at the heart of our business. Today we’re off, but we still hope to get back to hybrid mode in a few months. “