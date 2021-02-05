EU / Presidency. The European Commission wants Erasmus for the social partners – Observer

The European Commission suggests creating an exchange program, such as Erasmus, for the social partners, which would allow employers ‘and workers’ representatives in the Member States to exchange views, and calls for an “even greater role “for these structures.

“There are several differences between the Member States in terms of the functioning and culture of social dialogue: there are countries where this is rooted and others where it is not,” says the European Commissioner for Social Dialogue. employment and social rights, Nicolas Schmit, in Brussels, in an interview with Lusa and other European media.

So, “I think we need to bring people together and have an exchange of good practices and how things are organized and, for that, […] we could organize something like an Erasmus for leaders or young leaders of the social partners “, he suggests.” I think it is a very important idea “, adds the person in charge.

The idea championed by the EU executive was originally proposed by Nicolas Schmit’s special adviser for social dialogue, the former German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Andrea Nahles, in a report published this week on collective bargaining in Europe.

The document, which will serve as a basis for the creation by the European Commission of an action plan for the pillar of social rights, therefore provides for a “better exchange of experiences and good practices” between workers ‘representatives and workers’ representatives. employers in the EU.

In view of the differences in terms of national capacities and conditions, an exchange of experiences and good practices would be a useful way to promote and strengthen social dialogue in Europe. Therefore, I propose the creation of a platform for exchanging best practices in the field of social dialogue, with the support of the Commission, ”said the former German official in the report.

Welcoming the proposed measures included in the document, the Commissioner indicated that, in the case of this exchange program, “it can be implemented very quickly”. According to Nicolas Schmit, this report “will be integrated into the action plan because social dialogue is also one of the means of better implementing the social pillar, which is supported by all social partners, such as employers or workers. trade unions “.

The European Commissioner even defends that the social partners “have a crucial role and should even have an even bigger role than what they sometimes have”. For this, it is urgent to “ensure that, in this important process of recovery and resilience, the social partners are heard”, argues Nicolas Schmit, in an allusion to the national plans submitted to Brussels to access non-reimbursable subsidies. of the EU Next Generation EU (“Next Generation EU”) program.

“It is also something that we can do within the framework of the reforms of the European semester”, budgetary orientations to the countries, proposes the person in charge of the supervision. Calling for a reinforcement of the social dialogue, the European commissioner also affirms that if it “does not work at the national level, it is difficult that there is a functional social dialogue at the European level, because they are quite interconnected”.

The social agenda is one of the main priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU, during this first semester of 2021.