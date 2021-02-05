Gambling operator Wynn Macau reports operating losses of 617 million euros in 2020 – Observer

Gambling operator Wynn Macau recorded operating losses of $ 740 million (€ 617 million) in 2020, due to the impact caused by the pandemic, according to data released by the company .

Wynn, which operates two casinos in the gambling capital of the world and the majority of which are based in the United States, will have reported operating profits of $ 805.5 million (€ 671 million) in 2019. However, the The impact of the pandemic and measures to stop Covid-19 in the gambling capital of the world have resulted in historic losses in casinos.

EBITDA losses (earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation) in 2020 reached $ 236.8 million (197 million euros), compared to $ 1.37 billion (1.14 billion euros) . Euros) registered in 2019.

With the imposition of border restrictions and the suspension of tourist visas to China (Macau’s largest tourist gambling market), whose issuance resumed at the end of September, Macau’s casinos have suffered unprecedented losses, even in October saw a slight recovery, in both revenues and operations.

Thus, in the last three months of 2020, the operator recorded a better performance.

“In Macau, the gradual and weighted easing of visitor restrictions has allowed us to return to profitability from Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, with particular strength in our mass ‘premium’ business,” said in a statement. press release, Wynn Resorts group executive chairman Matt Maddox.

Adjusted EBITDA for the last three months of the year amounted to $ 39.4 million (€ 32.8 million), a marked improvement over the negative result of $ 112 million ($ 93.4 million euros) of the previous three months.

Three dealers, Macau Gaming Society, Galaxy and Wynn, and three sub-dealers, MGM, Venetian (Sands China) and Melco, operate the game in Macau.

Macau casinos closed 2020 with revenues of 60.4 billion patacas (about five billion euros), a decrease of 79.3% from 2019, the year in which the Chinese special administrative region welcomed nearly 40 million tourists.

