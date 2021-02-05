Qualcomm doubles its sales … and goes public

Qualcomm has announced its earnings for the final quarter of 2020, which runs from October through December. The chipmaker has had impressive results as a result, but that hasn’t stopped its stock market shares from falling significantly.

Qualcomm’s sales for those three months were $ 8.24 billion, an increase of 62% over the same period last year. Unfortunately, this figure for the company is slightly below the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who had expected an amount of 8.27 billion US dollars. motivated by the impressive sales of Apple and its iPhone 12, consisting of a 5G chip signed Qualcomm. As a result, the company’s shares fell more than 8% when the quarterly balance sheet was released.

In the same category

Azure Quantum, a Microsoft solution, is open to the public

The company has been punished by the lack of processors that is currently affecting the entire industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in particular is struggling to meet high demand by producing not only for Qualcomm, but also for Intel, AMD, Nvidia or Apple. “Our strong performance and outlook would have been even stronger if we hadn’t been constrained by the limited supply,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, who will soon be replaced by Cristiano Amon.

The company’s net income doubled to $ 2.46 billion. When announcing the results, Qualcomm also announced that Android is making more profits than Apple. This is explained by the fact that the company also gives software licenses for these chips to Android, but Apple does not buy them.

“We had an exceptional quarter in which we doubled our profits year over year due to strong demand for 5G cellphones and the growth of our RF front ends, automotive and IoT neighborhoods that were generating profits. Records in our chip business. We remain well positioned as the 5G ramp continues and we are expanding our core technology roadmap to include neighboring industries, ”said Steve Mollenkopf.

In the future, Qualcomm could also benefit from the great difficulties faced by a direct competitor, Huawei, which is trying to reinvent itself after the sanctions imposed on it by the American authorities.