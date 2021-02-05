Portugal occupies 10th place in EU minimum wage table – Eurostat – Observer

The gross minimum wage varied in January in the 21 member states of the European Union (EU) where it is in force, between 332 euros in Bulgaria and 2,202 euros in Luxembourg, with Portugal in 10th position (776 euros) . Eurostat divides the 21 EU member states that as of January this year had a national minimum wage into three main groups, based on their euro levels.

In the first group, with a gross minimum wage of less than 700 euros, are the eastern countries: Bulgaria (332 euros), Hungary (442 euros), Romania (458 euros), Latvia (500 euros), Croatia ( 563 euros), Czech Republic (579 euros), Estonia (584 euros), Poland (614 euros), Slovakia (623 euros) and Lithuania (642 euros). Portugal and four other Member States, located mainly in the south of the EU, belong to the group where the minimum wage varies between 700 euros and just over 1100 euros per month: Greece (758 euros), Portugal (776 euros) , Malta (785 euros), Slovenia (1,024 euros) and Spain (1,108 euros).

In the other six Member States, all located in the west and north of the EU, the minimum wage was above 1,500 euros per month: France (1,555 euros), Germany (1,614 euros), Belgium (1,626 euros), Holland (1,685 euros)), Ireland (1,724 euros) and Luxembourg (2,202 euros).

Based on 2018 data, the European Statistical Office also indicates that Portugal (64%) is one of the four Member States, alongside France (66%), Slovenia (62%) and Romania (61%), where the minimum wage is more than 60% of the average gross monthly wage.

In contrast, minimum wages are less than half of the national average in six Member States: Croatia, Czech Republic and Latvia (49% each), Spain (44%), Malta (43%) and Estonia (42%). Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden are the Member States in which a national minimum wage is not established.

