International fund gives 834 thousand euros for education in Cabo Delgado – Observer

The Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Fund will donate 834,700 euros to support education in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, given the challenges imposed by armed attacks and Covid-19, a announced the agency.

In a statement, the fund, under the auspices of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), said the money was intended for “a first emergency response for the benefit of displaced children and youth affected by increasing violence in Cabo Delgado. province ”.

In recent years, persistent violence and insecurity have been responsible for the displacement of more than half a million people, including 250,000 children, ”the note said.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic has further aggravated the situation, putting pressure on the education, health and financial systems and further marginalizing children affected by the crisis, he continues.

The press release points out that the money will fund the creation of educational opportunities suitable for girls and boys affected by the crisis, safe and inclusive learning spaces, distance learning options, teaching materials and teacher training.

The money will also be used for awareness campaigns on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, including psychosocial support.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado is at the root of a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without accommodation or food, mainly concentrated in the provincial capital, Pemba.

Some of the insurgent incursions have been claimed by the “ jihadist ” group Islamic State since 2019.