South Korean minister withdraws his candidacy for WTO leadership – Observer

South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Yoo Myung-hee withdrew his candidacy for the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), paving the way for Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “Considering several factors, including the need to revitalize the mission of the WTO, Yoo has decided to withdraw his candidacy,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The WTO had already said in October that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister and also foreign minister, had more support for his candidacy for the leadership of the 164-member body.

South Korea will continue to make a number of contributions to restore and strengthen multilateralism. In particular, he will strive to play a leading role in global issues, including WTO reform, as well as the digital economy and climate change, ”added the statement from the Yoo ministry.

Yoo and Okonjo were the last two contenders for the first place of the Geneva-based organization after candidates from six other member states withdrew from the race. The process for selecting the chief WTO leader is based on consensus and not on a majority vote system.

During his campaign, Yoo pledged to focus on restoring confidence in multilateral trade relations, following a wave of protectionist policies that had maximum expression with the former President of the States- United, Donald Trump, who reached the point of withdrawing his country from the organization last July. .

At a recent virtual meeting of several WTO members, a call was made for a new Director General to be appointed soon to open the door to the reforms required by the body.