Pandemic disease: more days off due to back problems – economy

Fewer days lost due to respiratory diseases, but significantly more due to back pain and mental illness: When employees are absent, the not always ideal situation in the home office obviously takes its toll. This follows from the current analysis of incapacity for work DAK-Gesundheit. The Berlin Institute IGES evaluated data from more than 2.4 million employed people.

Accordingly, the number of days of illness in the corona year 2020 increased by seven percent compared to the previous year due to spinal problems. More than one in five was caused by musculoskeletal problems. The number of days of absence with a diagnosis of back pain was 93 per 100 insured persons – a figure that has not been known for years.

Increased stress at work

“In a corona pandemic, back diseases have become more important,” confirmed DAK CEO Andreas Storm. Due to the lock and the home office, people remained still in front of the screen for a longer period of time, and in many industries the work density also increased. “We generally see more tension, which obviously leads to an increase in absences due to back pain and certain psychological diagnoses.”

According to the DAK, mental suffering was the second most important reason for incapacity for work, with 264 absent days last year. There was a significant increase of eight percent in 2020, especially for adjustment failures. Psychological changes or disorders of social behavior due to stressful life events, such as death, are described medically.

Less incapacity for work due to a cold

In contrast, respiratory diseases fell by 3.6 percent in the pandemic, reaching third place in terms of days lost. It shows how strong hygiene measures to control Covid-19’s diseases – hand washing, distance rules, contact restrictions – have also worked against cold viruses, Storm said. And the possibility of a simplified telephone incapacity for work due to cold symptoms in the days of Corona has clearly not led to greater abuse among employees.

Overall, the number of sick leaves in the pandemic fell, but their absence from work lasted longer. With a short incapacity for work of up to three days, there was a decrease of a quarter. In contrast, incapacity for work for two weeks increased significantly. For all diseases, the average length of incapacity for work was 14.5 days – an increase of two days compared to a value that was constant over the years. “The pandemic has significantly changed the disease process in the world of work,” Storm said, commenting on the development. “We see more serious cases and less easy ones.” And for those who suffer from long-term illnesses, the way back to work seems much more problematic in the current conditions. “

Differences between occupational groups have increased

It is also interesting that the already significant differences in the number of patients between occupational groups increased again in the corona year. For employees in the data processing industry as well as for banks and insurance companies, the disease rate in 2020 was only 2.5 and 3.2 percent. In the case of transport, storage and courier services, on the other hand, the rate was 4.7 percent and in healthcare even 4.9 percent. “Sectors that are less likely to relocate processes to the home office and avoid a pandemic have been at a disadvantage in terms of incapacity for work,” Storm said. Paramedics also had most days off. The average was 17 days a year.

Similar changes occurred in the largest statutory health insurance company Techniker. The insurer stated that the disease rate in 2020 was 4.13 percent. In 2019 it was 4.22 percent, in 2018 it was even 4.25 percent. And on average, the affected people would be missing for less than 15.1 days. In 2019, the average absence was a total of 15.4 days, compared to 15.5 days in the previous year. Here, too, it was confirmed that the absence from the cold decreased significantly (minus seven percent compared to 2019, minus ten percent compared to 2018), but the days of absences due to mental illness increased further, by an average of 2.98 days (plus three percent compared to 2019 plus seven percent compared to 2018). At Techniker Krankenkasse, psychological diagnoses accounted for the highest proportion of disease-related absences for the third year in a row – before back problems and colds.