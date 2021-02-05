Germany records 855 deaths and 12,908 contagions in the last 24 hours – Observe

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Covid-19 has killed 855 people in Germany in the past 24 hours and 12,908 new cases of infection, German health officials have announced, according to data from the Robert Kock Institute (RKI). A week ago, 839 patients died and 14,022 infections were recorded on the same day. The maximum number of contagions in Germany was on December 18, with 33,777 infections.

On January 14, 1,244 people died in 24 hours, the highest number in terms of the number of deaths in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country. In total, 60,597 people have died from Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the health crisis, and 2,264,909 have been infected with the new coronavirus.

According to RKI, 2,008,200 people have successfully recovered from the infection, but the number of active cases currently stands at 196,500. In Germany as a whole, the cumulative incidence in seven days is 79 , 9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, against 94.4 last Friday, and in one week there were 66,468 new infections.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on Thursday rose to 4,178 (down 44 in one day), of whom 2,300 need assisted breathing, according to information from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Care intensive and emergency medicine (DIVI).

In the past 24 hours, there have been 579 new admissions of Covid-19 patients to intensive care units, with 623 leaving treatment, but 27% of those patients match the number of deaths.

The reproduction factor (R), which takes into account infections within a seven-day interval, is 0.89 across Germany, implying that every hundred infected people infect an average of 89 others.

Since December 26, the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus in Germany reached 2,091,689 and 756,333 were inoculated for the second time.

