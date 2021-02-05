A record in the fourth quarter for PayPal

The quarterly results confirm that the Covid-19 pandemic is benefiting the tech world. PayPal, the leading provider of online payments, is no exception. On the contrary, the rise of e-commerce has helped him a lot. On February 3, 2021, PayPal announced the results of the fourth quarter of 2020: The total volume of transactions made on the platform amounted to 277 billion US dollars. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, which included transactions valued at $ 199 billion, the increase is 36%. The company reports sales of $ 6.12 billion with earnings per share of $ 1.32.

This is a historic record for the online payment service, according to John Rainey, Chief Financial Officer of PayPal and John Schulman, its CEO. For the CEO, the “first digital world” is now a reality. He claims that “consumers no longer want to handle cash”. While the year was mostly marked by restrictions related to the closure of physical outlets, the concept of will has yet to be qualified.

In the same category

Walmart thinks big for its advertising platform and buys adtech Thunder

While transactions did well in the final quarter of 2020, the number of new active users declined. PayPal was 16 million, while it was 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. In April alone, PayPal gained 7.4 million new active users. With 21.3 million new active users, the second quarter of 2020 reached another all-time high. The decline in the fourth quarter is therefore not alarming. The online payments business closed 2020 with 377 million active accounts. A number that is expected to increase to 50 million new users by 2021.

PayPal also mentioned the success of its application acquired in 2013: Venmo. According to the CEO, the check cashing function introduced in late January meets his demand. Additionally, in 2020 PayPal signed contracts with multiple merchants including Footlocker, Levi’s, Macy’s, and Uniqlo.