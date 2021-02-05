China’s Mars probe to enter orbit next week – Observer

The Chinese probe Tianwen 1, bound for Mars, will begin deceleration maneuvers next week, to be gripped by the gravity of the red planet, announced Friday the National Space Administration of China.

In a statement, ANEC said the spacecraft “is stable and is expected to slow down around February 10, enter orbit and land in the Utopia Plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars in May.”

“The landing site is at the crossroads of several ancient oceans,” he explained. “Scientists believe that this site has great scientific value and is likely to obtain unexpected results,” he said.

Launched on July 23, Tianwen 1 is China’s first independent mission to Mars. On January 3, he had already traveled 400 million kilometers.

The distance between Earth and Mars depends on the orbits of the two planets and can vary between 55 million and 400 million kilometers.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation director of science and technology Bao Weimin said the slowdown would be crucial to the mission’s success because, if it failed, it would become a “lost ship” in the world. the solar system.

“During the operation, the guidance, navigation and control systems will play the main roles, as they will be responsible for the calculation and adjustment of each maneuver,” Bao said.

The spacecraft has already performed three mid-course corrections and an orbital maneuver in deep space, according to the official Diário do Povo newspaper.

The Asian country’s space agency has at least three other such missions scheduled: the exploration of asteroids, around 2024; another mission to Mars to collect samples in 2030; and another exploration mission the same year to Jupiter.

In recent years, Beijing has invested heavily in its space program, and in January 2019, the Chang’e 4 lunar probe landed on the far side of the moon, not visible from Earth, a milestone never reached in the history of space exploration.