Who needs offices when there is a home office ?: Associations want to turn offices into apartments – commercial

Conversion of offices into apartments – the association’s alliance promotes this idea. Tenant associations, IG Bau, Caritas, a company for masonry and housing construction and the German building materials trade, have chosen to convert unleased office buildings into residential real estate as an effective means of combating housing shortages. The result could be 235,000 flats, according to their calculation for only a third of the cost of new buildings. In addition, nine million tonnes of CO2 are saved.

Due to the low conversion costs, these properties are particularly suitable for alleviating the acute shortage of affordable and social housing. According to the alliance, there was a shortage of 600,000 flats in Germany at the end of last year. The “weakest in our society” is mainly affected by the lack of flats.

“Dramatic”, as the head of the rental association Lukas Siebenkotten called the situation on the housing market. “The number of social housing continues to decline.” Because it is not “copied”, even though more and more flats are falling out of the temporary social bond.

They are then marketed at market rents. In the fight against the housing shortage, almost 800,000 new social housing would have to be built by 2030. But instead of the 80,000 social housing required each year, only a good 26,000 are being built. The gap in “affordable housing” is similarly large: 3,000 are created each year – 60,000 are missing.

Seehofer’s remarkable record

At the end of last year, the Federal Minister of Construction, Horst Seehofer (CSU), announced that the grand coalition would achieve its goals in the area of ​​housing construction. Only: the promised 1.5 million apartments in this legislative period is so far mostly only on paper or on the streets – the CSU politician simply calculated the approved real estate. “But you can’t live in a shell or on paper, Minister,” Siebenkotten said.

The Alliance’s “Acute Plan to 2025” aims to alleviate difficulties. To this end, federal and state governments would have to provide € 4.8 billion. That is how much it costs to build 80,000 social flats with a subsidy of 60,000 euros per flat. An additional € 1.5 billion is needed to purchase “document rights” for another 75,000 objects. Background: Due to the time limit for social ties, the stocks of social housing are decreasing with increasing demand.

Children will not move, more homeless people

Matthias Günther, head of the Pestell Institute, demonstrated the “drama” in the market with the following figures: Housing stock in Germany grew by five percent, but the number of households by almost nine percent. The result: children stay longer in their parents’ households, there would be more shared flats and people would get closer to each other. In addition, more people are losing their homes: The Homeless Service estimates that 678,000 people are homeless.

Robert Feiger, head of IG Bau, talks about the “increased shortage of social housing due to the pandemic”: Due to part-time work, unemployment or the loss of temporary jobs, many would have to accept significant loss of income. According to Dietmar Walberg of the “Working Group on Contemporary Construction”, the risk of poverty among the elderly has risen sharply. Each social housing would now be compared to the 20 households that would be entitled to subsidized housing. Because the stocks of four million social housing have fallen to 1.1 million today. “That’s not enough in front and back.”

The Institut für Wirtschaft sees a stable office market

Couldn’t there be a lot of unused office buildings soon, because home offices are becoming a trend? According to a recent survey by the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW), this does not look like that. Of the more than 1,200 companies at the end of 2020, only 6.4 percent want to shrink their space in the next twelve months: “Most likely, these are large companies with more than 250 employees, as well as law firms, consulting and auditing facilities.” . Even here, however, it is not every tenth company.

Despite the pandemic, “the office market is extremely stable,” says IW real estate expert Michael Voigtländer. Rents increased slightly last year. There was no “expected drop in prices”.

Many employees currently work from home: “Wherever possible, almost continuously, they work 20 or more hours from home desk,” says Voigtländer. This was only a few hours before the pandemic. But that’s where the trend could go back. According to the survey, “two-thirds of companies do not plan to allow their employees to work more from home after the corona crisis than before the crisis.”