Hundreds of protesters protest coup in Rangoon, Myanmar – Observer

Several hundred protesters gathered in Rangoon for a large protest against the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, while the military continues to detain politicians and activists. Hundreds of teachers and students gathered outside Dagon University in Rangoon in the first major protest against the coup.

The demonstrators saluted with three fingers, a gesture of resistance used by pro-democracy movements, especially in Thailand, singing an old song popularized during the uprising of 1988, violently suppressed by the army, and still “alive by Mother Suu” Kyi “. While [os generais] maintain power, we will not work. If everyone does this, their system will not be maintained, ”he told AFP news agency Win Win Maw, professor in the history department.

Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military who declare state of emergency and take power for one year

Officials from various ministries also temporarily stopped working in the capital, Naypyidaw, wearing a red ribbon, the color of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (LND), according to AFP journalists. The day before, lawyers and doctors also joined the demonstrations and the citizens of Yangon beat, for the third consecutive night, on pots to “drive away the demons”, the military. The generals, who abruptly interrupted the country’s fragile democratic transition on Monday, continue to make arrests despite international condemnations.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Four days after the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, still detained, incommunicado and accused of breaking an obscure trade rule, around 150 politicians and activists were arrested, according to figures from the Association for Human Assistance. political prisoners, a non-governmental organization. (NGO) based in Rangoon.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has urged the putschist generals to “relinquish power”, and his government is considering “specific sanctions” in the context of the coup. In contrast, the UN softened the tone. The Security Council adopted a joint declaration, expressing its “deep concern” and calling for the release of the detainees, but this text does not ultimately condemn the coup.

China and Russia opposed such wording, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity. Beijing remains Myanmar’s main supporter at the United Nations, where it has thwarted any initiative against the military during the crisis engendered by the Myanmar military’s persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Fear remains strong in the country, which has lived for nearly 50 years under military rule, since its independence in 1948. But the situation has changed since the last repressions, in 1988 and 2007, and the Burmese are using the Internet to resist. Groups calling for “civil disobedience” have sprung up on the social network Facebook, the gateway to the Internet for millions of inhabitants.

In response, the military ordered internet providers across the country to block access to the platform. Their services are still suffering from disruption today. The military arrested Myanmar’s civilian government chief Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several government ministers and party leaders on Monday, declaring a state of emergency and putting a group of generals in power. The military coup is condemned by several countries and organizations which consider the declaration of a state of emergency to be illegal and illegitimate.