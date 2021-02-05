The tone of the search for storage is getting sharper: “Gorleben is out and everyone is suddenly awake” – economics

When CEOs of the Federal Association for Final Storage (BGE) held a map of Germany in a camera in Berlin at the end of September, larger parts of Saxony, as well as 54 percent of the federal territory (reported background), were colored. The highlight provides information about which regions are geologically eligible for the repository, including regions in the Eastern Federal State. However, when experts from the Saxon Land Office for Geology look at the regions, they come to a different conclusion. They criticize the card, which can be understood as a political statement.

The office has just published a 42-page document with tables, maps and a detailed explanation of the country’s subsurface. Employees neatly calculate the area identified by the BGE in Saxony in September as the so-called sub-areas. These are defined in the Site Selection Act as regions with good geological conditions for the safe disposal of highly radioactive waste.

Saxon geologists use, among other things, drilling data, which BGE allegedly has not yet evaluated. They say that the entire formations “do not meet the definition of a host rock.” Finally, according to Saxony, according to the geologically appropriate calculation, only 5371 instead of 11 526 square kilometers. The difference can be explained by the fact that “the host rocks rock salt, clay rock and crystalline rock do not occur in some areas of the sub-areas designated in Saxony”.

“At best, the preliminary phase of the interim report”

According to a statement from the Saxon Land Office, the discussions are likely to be faced by entities when searching for a repository. The search process, which began a few years ago, marked an important milestone for the first interim report. 90 areas throughout Germany, salt, clay and granite rocks, are geological criteria such as the location of the repository. In addition to the regions in the north or in Baden-Württemberg, areas in Saxony and Bavaria are shown. BGE is currently developing methods to further define areas by locating the repository and designing areas for the next step, surface exploration.

But before we can continue, associations and politicians are very critical. The German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) sees significant shortcomings in the report. “As the basic legal requirements have not been implemented, they must be considered as a preliminary stage of the actual sub-areas of the interim report,” BUND said on Wednesday. According to BUND, the data used cannot be used to declare the extent to which the sub-areas identified by the BGE as favorable for a nuclear waste repository are indeed appropriate.

“A lot of geological data is still not available,” said Bundestag member Hubertus Zdebel (Die Linke). The BGE report is “the best interim report on the way to an interim report”.

An important milestone for public participation

The timing of the criticism is well considered. The conference will start on Friday, when the results will be discussed with politics and science, communities and social groups. Two more rounds are planned for June. The so-called Specialized sub-areas of the conference are an important intermediate step in the search for a repository. The BGE must take the results of the conferences into account in its further work. The organizers recorded 1,592 registrations, more than 500 only from representatives of municipalities.

According to reports, the BGE is confronted with questions from many municipalities, which cannot understand why their regions are still in the process. “The Gorleben salt dome is outside and everyone is awake at once – because now it could really be any other place,” said political circles.

“Specialized conference sub-areas must be postponed until virtual formats can at least be complemented by personal events,” BUND chairman Olaf Bandt said on Wednesday. Stakeholders would need more time to get to know each other. Left-wing MP Zdebel criticized: “Under these conditions, ordering public participation, which takes place only through video and against the background of the enormous burden and limitations caused by the corona crisis, is not the basis for a real debate – it cannot go well. ”

The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (base) advocated an online conference. The office must ensure that the interim report is discussed, said a spokeswoman for the base.

Old error lines from the storage search will be clear

However, the statement of the Saxon Land Office for Geology can also be understood as an indication that old fault lines still exist during the search for the repository. Saxony is one of the states that tried years to exclude granite in the repository commission as a possible host rock for the repository. Such rock formations also occur in Saxony. In any case, the search is extremely unpopular in the country. Just hours after the interim report was published last September, the district administrators of Bautzen, Görlitz and Northern Saxony criticized the result and excluded the repository due to calls for structural change.

Apart from Saxony, Bavaria once tried to exclude granite from the process in the storage commission. For this rock, the BGE has identified a huge sub-area that stretches across the north of the Free State to Baden-Württemberg. Here, too, there is strong resistance. In September, Lower Bavaria’s district administrators and members of the state parliament issued a document declaring the granite rock in the Bavarian Forest inappropriate. A few weeks later, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) criticized the exclusion of the Gorleben salt dome from the trial.

Bavaria probably also rejects the calculations

Observers of the debate are not surprised that the Bavarian State Office for the Environment is also critical of this report. According to information from the Tagesspiegel Background, the responsible state authority found that the designated area was too large.

According to the BGE, the criteria in the interim report were applied as uniformly as possible. In addition, the Saxon State Office has carried out work that is to take place in part later. “This first step was not about finding a repository, but on the one hand about excluding areas that will definitely not be questioned in the next step, and about the list of those worth closer investigation,” said BGE CEO Steffen Kanitz. Areas would now be defined through security studies and again through geoscience criteria.

“We all need to understand that we are at the very beginning of this very comprehensive search for an interim report repository and that not all data has been included in the search at this time,” said Sylvia Kotting-Uhl, Member of the Bundestag. In the next step, a large number of areas would be excluded from the search.