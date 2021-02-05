Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist punished by Congress – Observer

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday ruled to punish Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending conspiracy theories, supporting acts of violence against Democrats, among other controversial actions. Greene was removed from two committees to which she was nominated by her party, by 230 votes in favor and 199 against – eleven Republicans joined Democrats in approving the decision, writes the BBC.

Recently elected by the State of Georgia, the deputy, defender of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump has become the center of a great controversy just weeks after taking office. She became known for her support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory that alleges there was a concerted secret government strategy against Trump. Before the vote in Congress, Greene said he regretted supporting QAnon.

I was led to believe things that were not true. And I deeply regret it. But the media are just as guilty as QAnon of promoting lies, ”he said.

Additionally, on the day of the Capitol invasion, when elected officials were moved to a safe room, Greene and other Republicans refused to wear masks. Days later, three Democrats would end up testing positive for the novel coronavirus and accused Greene, who later said in statements to Fox News that “healthy people don’t spread Covid.”

Further: He has defended crimes and appealed for hatred, execution of Democratic lawmakers, especially Nancy Pelosi, and also claimed that several shootings in schools in the United States up to 9/11 had been organized.

