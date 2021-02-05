Vivino’s wine recommendation app brings in $ 155 million

On Wednesday evening, wine recommendation startup Vivino, founded in Copenhagen in 2010, announced that it had raised $ 155 million after its exploding user base. This sum is mainly used to strengthen the recommendation engine as well as the presence in markets with high potential.

Vivino now plays in the major leagues. For 10 years, the platform has been working to recommend the best wine bottles to the community, which has grown from 29 million users in 2018 to 50 million today. Vivino is best known for its functionality that lets you get information about a bottle of wine by scanning the label with your phone. Vivino is also a marketplace. With more than 700 commercial partnerships in 17 countries, the company now needs to strengthen.

This fundraiser was run by the Swedish investment firm Kinnevik and brings the company’s total funding to $ 221 million. Enough for Vivino to improve its search engine. The database, which points to around 13 million wines and was built from a blank sheet of paper over ten years, needs to be optimized in order to improve the recommendations and offer users an ever more personal experience.

Another part will go into marketing and finding partnerships by building more relationships with more dealers. The aim is to promote the development of the application in the main high potential markets in the US, Germany, UK, Italy and Portugal. The rest will go into the development of new functions. Recently, for example, we’ve seen the integration of tag scanning into Snapchat’s social network, a testament to the power of their technology and their desire to expand.