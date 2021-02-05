Presidency of the EU. Portugal to make recovery funds available in June

The Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU) on Friday guaranteed to “give the maximum” so that the national recovery and resilience plans are executed in June, to then begin the allocation of funds from the post-pandemic recovery fund .

We are doing everything we can to ensure that in June national recovery and resilience plans start across Europe, ”Secretary of State for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias said on Friday.

Speaking during the plenary session of the Committee of the Regions on the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU, the Minister noted that after the “landmark decisions” adopted in recent months to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, it is now time to “put them into practice and ensure that the money for these innovative instruments reaches citizens, regions and businesses as quickly as possible”.

In addition to the Stimulus Fund (“the next generation EU”), “we also need to ensure that the new multiannual financial framework [2021-2027] is in place as soon as possible, ”noted Ana Paula Zacarias.

And for this reason, we are also working for a swift approval of all regulations so that we can have the cohesion package and the relevant financial instruments available to regions and citizens ”, he added.

At the end of January, the Portuguese Parliament approved, without voting against, the increase in the EU’s own resources, an essential step for the European Commission to finance the 750 billion euros of the post-pandemic recovery fund.

The ratification of the decision on new own resources by all the parliaments of the 27 Member States is essential for the European Commission to go to the markets to raise the 750 billion euros which will finance the “Next Generation EU” recovery fund.

So far, only Croatia, Cyprus and Slovenia have notified Brussels of the completion of the ratification process.

Portugal, which is chairing the Council of the EU in the first half of this year, aims to ensure that these own resources ratification processes can be completed this spring.

Endowed with 750 billion euros, the fund’s main instrument is the European Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, made up of 672.5 billion euros in grants and loans (Portugal will receive 15.3 billion euros in grants ), Member States will only be able to access them once their national investment plans have been approved.

The financing will be done by the issuance of debt by the European Commission, debt which will have to be paid within a few years, preferably through new own resources, such as a tax based on plastic waste (to be introduced in 2021) or future taxes on digital or financial transactions.

To this end, it is necessary to amend the European legislation on own resources, which requires a unanimous decision of all Member States as part of a national ratification process.

In her speech on Friday, Ana Paula Zacarias noted that Portugal is taking the rotating leadership of the EU “at a very difficult time”, which is why it established the implementation of the European pillar of social rights as another priority.

We will lose thousands and thousands of jobs due to the current crisis and we must focus on creating new jobs in new areas of sustainability, innovation and technology and in the social field and having skills clear to create these jobs, ”concluded.