Navalny tried for defamation by WWII veteran – Observer

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny began on Friday for alleged defamation of a World War II veteran for the second trial, in various cases within a week.

This time, Navalny is accused of having published in the channel of the digital platform Telegram, in June 2020, a video of the veteran who defended the constitutional amendments promoted by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, with “false comments” which have achieved “honor and dignity” ”From the former soldier.

The Russian opponent is also not guilty in this affair, considering the process as a “farce”. The 95-year-old will participate in the session by videoconference.

The article of the Penal Code that is used in this case provides for a fine of one million rubles (13 thousand euros) or 240 hours of social work.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Last Tuesday, the Russian court sentenced Navalny to three and a half years in prison, making effective a suspended sentence in 2014, in a judgment deemed “arbitrary” by the European Court of Human Rights.

From the sentence, mentioned in Tuesday’s sentence, the ten months during which Navalny remained under house arrest are removed.

The Dozhd TV station reported that Navalny said that the veteran’s family members “are fascists and political prostitutes” and that they are using the veteran to “take money away from him”.

If you have a heart attack you will be to blame, ”Navalny said, noting that the man appears in the footage with an oxygen machine.

Lawyers for the Russian opponent arrived late for the hearing due to police blockades that imposed extreme security measures around the courthouse, fearing protests from Navalny supporters.

The opponent asked the judge to speak in private with the lawyers, a request which was finally accepted by the magistrate with “some reluctance”.

The diplomatic representatives of the embassies of France and the United Kingdom are present at the Court.

After Navalny’s arrest on January 17, upon returning from Germany, supporters called for peaceful protests in 140 Russian cities.

The protests were violently suppressed by the police, who arrested 10,000 people.

On Tuesday, 1,400 people were arrested demonstrating in solidarity with the leader of the opposition to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Navalny supporters did not call for a protest on Friday.

At the same time, the European Union’s foreign minister said on Friday that relations between Russia and the European bloc had reached a “very low point” following the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Of course, our relations are very tense and “the Navalny affair” is a very low point, “said Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

The Russian minister, without mentioning the name of the opposition, said he was ready to “discuss any issue”, but blamed the European Union for the existing tensions.

Our main problem is the lack of normality in relations between Russia and the European Union. (…) It’s an unhealthy situation that serves no one, ”Lavrov added during a“ frank ”meeting with Borrell.

Russia had previously viewed European criticism of the persecution and imprisonment of Navalny and the brutal crackdown on the protests that followed as “interference”.

The European Union denounced the poisoning last year, with a military nerve agent developed in Soviet times, of which Navalny was a victim in August 2020 in Siberia.