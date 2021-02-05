Austria confirms it will receive 10 Portuguese patients (5 with Covid) – Observe

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Austria will receive 10 Portuguese patients, including five with severe infections from the new coronavirus and five with other illnesses or ongoing surgeries, the Austrian government has confirmed, which hopes to help Portugal during the Covid-19 pandemic .

In a statement, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was “a matter of European solidarity to offer rapid aid without bureaucracy to save human lives”. The Austrian conservative leader had already discussed last Sunday with Prime Minister António Costa on the possible transfer of patients.

“As we welcome [no passado] intensive care patients from France, Italy and Montenegro, we now want to help Portugal in this difficult situation ”, added the Austrian Director General.

Health Minister Rudolf Aschober stressed that this help is possible thanks to a “slight improvement” in terms of hospitalizations in intensive care units (ICU) in the country, where around 300 people are hospitalized in serious condition due to Covid -19, less than half the number at the end of November, during the second wave of the pandemic, when more than 700 people were admitted to intensive care.

According to the EFE news agency, Portuguese patients will be transported to clinics in Vienna and four other parts of the country aboard Austrian Federal Army planes, on a date that has not yet been confirmed by the authorities. two governments, which will finalize the details of the deal.

In Portugal, 13,482 people have died of the 748,858 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

