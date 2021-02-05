Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was suspended for a year for doping. The club guarantee that the player has taken the woman’s pills – Watch

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana, 24, has been suspended for a year by UEFA following a positive doping test. According to the Dutch club’s statement, the goalkeeper was tested in October last year, after the Champions League game against Atalanta, and a banned substance was eventually detected in the body.

“The disciplinary council of the European football association, UEFA, imposed a 12-month suspension on André Onana for doping violation. After an “ out of competition ” check [dias depois do jogo] on October 30 of last year, the substance furosemide was found in her urine. The suspension is effective from today and applies to all football-related activities, both national and international, ”begins by referring to the note from Ajax, which then indicates that Onana did not is not only prevented from representing the club as well as the Cameroonian national team, for which he has been international 18 times. Next, Ajax explains the reasons why the goalkeeper had the mentioned substance, a diuretic, in the body.

“On the morning of October 30, Onana was feeling bad. I wanted to take something to calm the discomfort. Without realizing it, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that had previously been prescribed for the woman. Onana’s confusion meant that, misled, he had taken the woman’s pills, ultimately prompting this UEFA move against the goalkeeper. The UEFA Disciplinary Council has said Onana has no intention of cheating. Even so, UEFA believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no prohibited substance enters the body ”, explains the Amsterdam club, who lead the Dutch league and must now serve the remainder of the season with the substitute goalkeeper, the experienced Maarten Stekelenburg.

The statement also includes a message from Edwin van der Sar, former Ajax and Dutch national team goalkeeper and current club executive director, who says the Dutch will appeal the decision to the arbitral tribunal of sport and will reject the use of performance substances. increase. “It is obvious that we advocate clean sport. It’s a terrible setback, for André [Onana] certainly also for us as a club. André is a top-level goalkeeper who has proven himself in Ajax’s service over the years and is highly regarded by fans. We were hoping it would be a conditional suspension or a much shorter suspension than those 12 months, because none of that was supposed to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance, ”wrote Van der Sar.

Onana, only 24 years old, traveled to Europe through the Samuel Eto’o Academy, in Cameroon, integrating the young people of Barcelona in a first phase. He moved to Ajax and the Netherlands in 2015 at the age of 19, and was part of a golden generation of the Amsterdam squad that included names like De Ligt, now at Juventus, De Jong , Barcelona and Van de Beek, at Manchester United. He was one of the strengths of Erik ten Hag’s squad which reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, falling with Tottenham to Mauricio Pochettino, and was the undisputed goalkeeper for five seasons.

Onana’s suspension comes at a time when Ajax were already embroiled in, at least, an unusual story. In the winter market, the Dutch club broke the transfer record and signed West Ham’s Sebastien Haller for more than € 22million, making the Ivorian striker the most expensive player to travel to Amsterdam. Haller made his debut just two days after being featured against PSV and scored his first goal in an away win over Twente. Now, surrealistically, Ajax have forgotten to include the player in the updated list sent to UEFA with the names that could compete in the Europa League – meaning the striker will not be able to play for the club in the round of 16, against Lille. “It is, in fact, true that Haller is not on our list of players for the Europa League. We work with KNVB [Federação holandesa] and UEFA to find out where things went wrong, ”Ajax said, guaranteeing they still hope they can count on the striker in European competition.