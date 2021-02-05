A tool that increases proximity thanks to video marketing

To have confidence in a website, service, or product, you need evidence. A website that meets the standards, well-written texts, nice pictures. That’s fine, but is it really enough? Human relationships are also important in creating a close bond with a potential customer and building loyalty with a current customer.

Warm Welcome is a tool that uses video to create business cards, speech balloons on a website, or even emails with video or a video email signature to create close and trusting relationships. A tool that unlocks the potential of video throughout the customer experience. Handy for agencies, sales teams, or even freelancers!

A variety of content to personalize the first contact

Video business cards can be created on Warm Welcome. These are simply sent via a quick link. Handy if you meet someone at a conference or trade fair … (yes, even virtually). In addition to a video, various information can be added to the business card.

Warm Welcome allows you to record a video right in the tool, then add some text and email everything directly to the right person. The video can also be downloaded directly from a computer.

Once received, the recipient can reply to this business card or email via audio, text, or video to start a conversation. A new way to start a conversation.

Answer questions directly!

Warm Welcome also lets you add a video signature in Gmail and Outlook. You just have to copy the generated code. A tool that can make all the difference and personalize email exchanges!

Finally, like many websites, Warm Welcome offers to add a video bubble to the bottom right of the screen. A video will be fascinating and potentially get more clicks from visitors. Clicking the bubble will enlarge the video and show several links.

Warm Welcome is displayed at a discounted price of just $ 69 with lifetime access. For this price, the user has 10GB of storage, 100 personalized videos for emails per month, 1 bubble video, 1 business card, 1 email signature, etc.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.