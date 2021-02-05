Borrell says relations between Russia and EU are at a very low point – Observer

The head of the diplomacy of the European Union estimated that relations between Russia and the European bloc had reached a “very low point” following the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “Of course, our relations are very strained and the ‘Navalny case’ is a very low point,” said Josep Borrel, head of European diplomacy, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

The Russian minister, without mentioning the name of the opposition, said he was ready to “discuss any issue”, but blamed the European Union for the existing tensions. “Our main problem is the lack of normality in relations between Russia and the European Union. (…) It’s an unhealthy situation that serves no one, ”Lavrov added during a“ frank ”meeting with Borrell.

Russia had previously viewed European criticism of the persecution and imprisonment of Navalny and the brutal crackdown on the protests that followed as “interference”. The European Union denounced the poisoning last year, with a military nerve agent developed in Soviet times, of which Navalny was a victim in August 2020 in Siberia.

The facts linked to the Russian opposition leader have triggered a series of sanctions against senior Russian officials. Moscow refuses to admit responsibility for the “Navalny case” and does not accept charges of attempted murder, nor does it acknowledge the lab results which identified the poison, which it claims is “a Western conspiracy” .

Navalny accused Vladimir Putin of ordering the assassination and Russian intelligence services (FSB) carrying out the order.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT