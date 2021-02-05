The European Union renews the list of terrorist sanctions – Observer

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday renewed the sanctions against 14 people and 21 groups and entities that are part of the so-called terrorist list.

Defendants are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in the EU, and operators in Member States are also prohibited from making funds and economic resources available to them.

The Council established the list for the first time with the aim of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373/2001, which was adopted following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

The list is reviewed at regular intervals, at least every six months, on the basis of a regular exchange of information between the Member States on any new development and event related to inclusion on the list.

In addition to this regime, there is also a specific regime for Al-Qaida and the eponymous Islamic State, as well as for the persons and entities associated with or supporting them.

